STAR PROPERTY: Attractive period home in secluded grounds with integral flat, detached five-room annexe, and two ponds

The Old Farmhouse is situated in Old Leake, near Boston.

The home combines period features such as exposed ceiling beams and brick fireplaces, with modern elements, including such green additions as 17 colour-matched solar panels.

To the ground floor, it comprises: an entrance hall; a kitchen with sofa space; a dining room; a lounge; a sitting room; a laundry room; a shower room; a bedroom; and an office/playroom. Upstairs, there are three more bedrooms, one with en suite facilities, and a bathroom.

The first floor is also home to the integral flat, which includes a lounge with Juliette-style balcony and an en suite bedroom.

To the second floor, there is a loft room.

The annexe, meanwhile, includes an en suite bedroom, a lounge, and a dining kitchen with French doors leading to a private garden, with pond.

Outside, features include a brick outbuilding split into a store and a workspace, a second pond, and a greenhouse.

The Old Farmhouse is on the market for £725,000. Enquiries to Fairweather Estate Agents on 01205 336122.

