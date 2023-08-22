Register
STAR PROPERTY: Award-winning family home with 360-degree glazed second floor for sale in Lincolnshire for offers over £1m

​This week’s Star Property is a striking example of contemporary architecture.
By David Seymour
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 17:14 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 17:18 BST

The Glasshouse is a four-bedroom home in Louth.

Built by the vendors, stand-out features include: Siberian Larch timber cladding; floor-to-ceiling windows; a cantilevered first-floor with outdoor area; and a second-floor with 360 degree glazing.

The home – a Pride of Place award-winner with the Louth Civic Trust – boasts a mechanical heat recovery ventilation system, which delivers fresh air throughout the building, while also recovering heat from the home to warm incoming air. Solar panels add to the home’s green credentials.

The ground floor comprises a hallway, four bedrooms (two of which have ensuite facilities, one with a dressing room as well), a shower room, and a utility room. Upstairs, there is an open-plan breakfast kitchen/dining room and living room area, an office, a cloakroom, and terrace. The second floor, meanwhile, is home to a lounge and balcony.

Outside, there is a sweeping block-paved driveway, a triple garage, and spacious and landscaped gardens.

The Glasshouse is in the market for offers of more than £1,000,000. Enquiries to Robert Bell & Company, Horncastle on 01507 522222.

