STAR PROPERTY: Award-winning home on Lincolnshire coast with beach to the front, nature reserve behind

​The three-bedroom property is situated in Anderby Creek. In front of it, sand stretches for miles up and down the coast. Behind it, a nature reserve is located.

In 2019, a refurbishment of the building earned Louth’s Jonathan Hendry Architects a regional Royal Institute of British Architects award.

The home has been designed with its surroundings in mind. It aims to make the most of natural light, while also creating interior spaces that reflect its calm coastal position.

To the ground floor, it comprises: a kitchen/dining room, a double shower wetroom, a cloakroom, and a snug with wood-burning stove. Upstairs, the three bedrooms are located, including the triple aspect primary suite, which boasts an en suite bathroom with sea views. Completing the firs -floor is the family bathroom, which is set in an opaque glass box, meaning the space becomes lantern-like at night.

Outside, there is a garden, dining terrace, and sun deck with underfloor storage.

It is on the market for £695,000. This house is sold as a registered company to facilitate holiday lettings. Enquiries to The Modern House, of London, on 020 3795 5920.

1 . Anderby Creek The entrance to the home. Photo: The Modern House

2 . Anderby Creek Part of the kitchen/dining room. Photo: The Modern House

3 . Anderby Creek More of the kitchen/dining room. Photo: The Modern House

4 . Anderby Creek The view back towards the sea. Photo: The Modern House