STAR PROPERTY: Award-winning kitchen, swimming pool, tennis court, cinema room and more in Lincolnshire home for sale

The property in Aisby, between Sleaford and Grantham, is set in landscaped gardens and grounds measuring 1.3 acres. Its boasts: high-end Miele appliances, super-fast fibre broadband, integrated Sonos sound system, a Tesla charging unit, an office, a cinema room, a gym, a tennis court, a hot tub, a swimming pool, and more (mature palm trees, for instance).­­­­­­­­­­­­­­ It also features an open plan living room and entrance hallway, lounge, family bathroom, en suite facilities, master dressing room, dining room, and gated driveway. It is on the market at £1,120,000 through Purple Bricks.