STAR PROPERTY: Award-winning kitchen, swimming pool, tennis court, cinema room and more in Lincolnshire home for sale

This five-bedroom home for sale in Lincolnshire has stand-out features running from A (an award-winning kitchen) to Z (a zip wire, 60m long).

By David Seymour
Monday, 31st May 2021, 1:50 pm

The property in Aisby, between Sleaford and Grantham, is set in landscaped gardens and grounds measuring 1.3 acres. Its boasts: high-end Miele appliances, super-fast fibre broadband, integrated Sonos sound system, a Tesla charging unit, an office, a cinema room, a gym, a tennis court, a hot tub, a swimming pool, and more (mature palm trees, for instance).­­­­­­­­­­­­­­ It also features an open plan living room and entrance hallway, lounge, family bathroom, en suite facilities, master dressing room, dining room, and gated driveway. It is on the market at £1,120,000 through Purple Bricks.

1.

The gated entrance to the home.

Photo: Midlands

2.

The front garden.

3.

The tennis court.

Photo: Midlands

4.

More of the front garden.

Photo: Midlands

