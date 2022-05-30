An aerial view of the home at Kirton Holme.

STAR PROPERTY: Award-winning seven-bedroom, converted Grade II listed mill with two-storey extension, two-storey annex and triple-garage

Our latest Star Property is an award-winning converted Grade II mill with adjourning modern two-storey extension.

By David Seymour
Monday, 30th May 2022, 3:09 pm
Updated Monday, 30th May 2022, 3:34 pm

Mill Tower House, in Kirton Holme, is a seven-bedroom family home set in about two acres of secluded grounds which include such features as a mid-19th century thatched garden house and an 1910 Messenger greenhouse.

The mill itself was built in 1833 on the site of a wooden post mill and continued in use until the 1950s. Its conversion won a Local Authority Building Control Excellence Award in 2010. The property as a whole comes with a guide price of £1,250,000. All enquiries to Newton Fallowell estate agents on 01205 353100.

1. Star Property

The reception hall.

Photo: Contributor

2. Star Property

The lounge.

Photo: Contributor

3. Star Property

The dining room.

Photo: Contributor

4. Star Property

The kitchen.

Photo: Contributor

Grade II
