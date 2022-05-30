STAR PROPERTY: Award-winning seven-bedroom, converted Grade II listed mill with two-storey extension, two-storey annex and triple-garage

Mill Tower House, in Kirton Holme, is a seven-bedroom family home set in about two acres of secluded grounds which include such features as a mid-19th century thatched garden house and an 1910 Messenger greenhouse.

The mill itself was built in 1833 on the site of a wooden post mill and continued in use until the 1950s. Its conversion won a Local Authority Building Control Excellence Award in 2010. The property as a whole comes with a guide price of £1,250,000. All enquiries to Newton Fallowell estate agents on 01205 353100.