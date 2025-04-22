STAR PROPERTY: 'Beautiful' barn conversion with 'character and period charm in abundance'

North Barn is situated on the outskirts of Pickworth, near Sleaford, where it occupies a plot of just under an acre.

The mid-19th century barn was converted into a residence about 1993.

Features include: stone-flagged and solid-wood flooring; high, timber-beamed ceilings; and, outside, a ground-based solar array of PV panels.

To the ground-floor, it comprises: an entrance hallway; a 28ft sitting room with French doors; a 17ft, dual-aspect dining room; a home office; a cloakroom; the kitchen/breakfast room; and a spacious utility/boot room.

Upstairs, three bedrooms are located (one with en suite facilities), plus the family bathroom.

The second-floor is home to the fourth bedroom, which is currently used as a craft/hobby room.

Outside, features include: a south-facing courtyard with a central carp pond and gazebo with fire pit; private gardens, laid generally to lawn with mature hedgerows and shrubs; an adjoining paddock, within which the solar PV panels are sited; and a detached barn, with workshop and stables stores.

James Abbott, residential sales director at Savills Stamford, comments: “Discreetly tucked away from the road, North Barn is a beautiful period barn conversion offering character and period charm in abundance.

“Combining an edge of village setting and a choice of good schools nearby with beautiful rural views, it offers the best of both worlds.

“Add to this the convenience of nearby Grantham station where trains to London take just over an hour and it is clear to see how it would make an ideal home for families and professionals alike.”

North Barn is listed with a guide price of £765,000. Enquiries to Savills, of Stamford, on 01780 484696.

