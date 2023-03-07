STAR PROPERTY: Beautiful barn conversion with four bedrooms (each with en suite), loggia, and workshop/studio for sale in Lincolnshire

​This week’s Star Property is a beautiful four-bedroom barn conversion with its origins in the Victorian era.

Swallow Barn is located on the edge of Sotby, a village between Horncastle to the south and Market Rasen to the north.

The property dates from the 1890s and boasts a number of traditional features, including exposed oak ceiling beams and roof trusses and exposed brick fireplaces.

Alongside these, though, there are more modern elements, such as underfloor heating.

The ground floor comprises: entrance hallway, sitting room, family room, office, dining room, kitchen, breakfast room, side lobby, utility room, side hallway, bedroom (with en suite and dressing room) and cloakroom. Upstairs, there are the remaining three bedrooms, each with an en suite.

Outside, there is a walled garden to the rear, which can be enjoyed from the loggia, a covered exterior gallery, accessed from the sitting room and breakfast room; as well as further gardens, a garage and workshop/studio.

Swallow Barn is on the market for offers in the region of £795,000. Enquiries to Robert Bell & Company, in Horncastle, on 01507 522222.

