STAR PROPERTY: Beautiful Edwardian home with stained glass, five double bedrooms and 21ft dining kitchen

​This week’s Star Property is a beautiful Edwardian home, boasting five double-bedrooms, a 21ft dining kitchen with French doors, and such features as stained glass, high decorative ceilings and large windows.

The spacious three storey property is located in Sleaford Road, Boston.The ground floor comprises: an entrance hall, a dining room, a sitting room, a lounge, the dining kitchen (fitted about six years ago), and a utility room.

To the first floor, there are four of the five bedrooms, plus a four-piece bathroom.

To the second floor, the fifth bedroom is located, along with a modern shower room.

Four of the five bedrooms have built-in wardrobes.

Outside, the property has a large gravel driveway which provides ample off-road parking and turning space for several vehicles.

There is also a large double garage/workshop, a raised terrace with kitchen garden, and established gardens, featuring paved patio and covered seating areas, plus a host of flowering plants, shrubs and spring bulbs as well as mature apple and walnut trees.

The property is on the market for offers over £425,000. Enquiries to Fairweather Estate Agents on 01205 336122.

1 . Sleaford Road, Boston The entrance. Photo: Taran Thompson/Matte Black Media

2 . Sleaford Road, Boston The entrance hall. Photo: Matt Thompson/Matte Black Media

3 . Sleaford Road, Boston The lounge. Photo: Matt Thompson/Matte Black Media

4 . Sleaford Road, Boston The sitting room. Photo: Matt Thompson/Matte Black Media

Next Page Page 1 of 4