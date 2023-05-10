Register
The Star Property in Sleaford Road, Boston.The Star Property in Sleaford Road, Boston.
The Star Property in Sleaford Road, Boston.

STAR PROPERTY: Beautiful Edwardian home with stained glass, five double bedrooms and 21ft dining kitchen

​This week’s Star Property is a beautiful Edwardian home, boasting five double-bedrooms, a 21ft dining kitchen with French doors, and such features as stained glass, high decorative ceilings and large windows.

By David Seymour
Published 10th May 2023, 16:58 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 17:06 BST

The spacious three storey property is located in Sleaford Road, Boston.The ground floor comprises: an entrance hall, a dining room, a sitting room, a lounge, the dining kitchen (fitted about six years ago), and a utility room.

To the first floor, there are four of the five bedrooms, plus a four-piece bathroom.

To the second floor, the fifth bedroom is located, along with a modern shower room.

Four of the five bedrooms have built-in wardrobes.

Outside, the property has a large gravel driveway which provides ample off-road parking and turning space for several vehicles.

There is also a large double garage/workshop, a raised terrace with kitchen garden, and established gardens, featuring paved patio and covered seating areas, plus a host of flowering plants, shrubs and spring bulbs as well as mature apple and walnut trees.

The property is on the market for offers over £425,000. Enquiries to Fairweather Estate Agents on 01205 336122.

The entrance.

Sleaford Road, Boston

The entrance.

The entrance hall.

Sleaford Road, Boston

The entrance hall.

The lounge.

Sleaford Road, Boston

The lounge.

The sitting room.

Sleaford Road, Boston

The sitting room.

