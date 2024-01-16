STAR PROPERTY: Beautiful four-bed home on Lincolnshire coast with golf club and nature reserve for neighbours

This week’s Star Property is a beautifully presented four bedroom home on the Lincolnshire coast that counts a 18-hole golf course and a nature reserve among its local amenities.

​The semi-deatched house is located in Drummond Road, Skegness.

It is located opposite the historic Seacroft Golf Club and a short distance from Gibraltar Point National Nature Reserve.

To the ground-floor, it comprises: entrance porch, hallway, lounge (with views of the golf course), living room, study, kitchen, dining area with French doors to the rear, utility, and conservatory (with two more sets of French doors leading to the rear).

Upstairs, the four bedrooms are located, one of which has a walk-in wardrobe with built-in cupboards and hanging units. The first floor is completed by the four-piece bathroom suite and the shower room.

Outside, there is a driveway with space for numerous cars, front and rear gardens, a section of patio, and a shed.

The home has been listed with a guide price of £390,000. Enquiries to William H. Brown’s Skegness team on 01754 768311.

