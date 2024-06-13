Park Cottage, Frampton.Park Cottage, Frampton.
STAR PROPERTY: Beautiful six-bed, Georgian cottage with detached two-bed apartment and studio on market for offers of more than £1m

By David Seymour
Published 13th Jun 2024, 16:58 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2024, 17:15 BST
This week’s Star Property is a Grade II listed six-bedroom cottage, complemented by a detached two-bedroom apartment with studio.

Park Cottage is situated in Frampton, near Boston.

The beautifully presented Georgian home dates from the early 1700s.

Part of the property has recently been reconfigured to create a two-storey annexe.

To the ground floor, the main part of the home comprises: an entrance hall; a dining/sitting room; a drawing room; a breakfast kitchen with walk-in pantry; a bootroom; a cloakroom; and storage.

Upstairs, there are two bedrooms, one served by a Jack-and-Jill style bathroom, a shower room, and another bathroom. On the second floor, there are two more bedrooms and an attic room.

The annexe, meanwhile, includes a kitchen, a snug, two bedrooms and a shower room.

Outside, features include: a converted outbuilding, now home to a two-bedroom apartment, studio and more; a York Stone sun terrace with barbeque area and water fountain; and a summerhouse with wood-burner.

Park Cottage is on the market for offers in excess of £1,000,000. Enquiries to Fairweather Estate Agents on 01205 336122.

Photo: Matt Thompson/Matte Black Media

The drawing room.

Photo: Matt Thompson/Matte Black Media

The sitting room.

Photo: Matt Thompson/Matte Black Media

The breakfast kitchen.

Photo: Matt Thompson/Matte Black Media

