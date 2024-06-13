STAR PROPERTY: Beautiful six-bed, Georgian cottage with detached two-bed apartment and studio on market for offers of more than £1m

Park Cottage is situated in Frampton, near Boston.

The beautifully presented Georgian home dates from the early 1700s.

Part of the property has recently been reconfigured to create a two-storey annexe.

To the ground floor, the main part of the home comprises: an entrance hall; a dining/sitting room; a drawing room; a breakfast kitchen with walk-in pantry; a bootroom; a cloakroom; and storage.

Upstairs, there are two bedrooms, one served by a Jack-and-Jill style bathroom, a shower room, and another bathroom. On the second floor, there are two more bedrooms and an attic room.

The annexe, meanwhile, includes a kitchen, a snug, two bedrooms and a shower room.

Outside, features include: a converted outbuilding, now home to a two-bedroom apartment, studio and more; a York Stone sun terrace with barbeque area and water fountain; and a summerhouse with wood-burner.

Park Cottage is on the market for offers in excess of £1,000,000. Enquiries to Fairweather Estate Agents on 01205 336122.

1 . Park Cottage, Frampton Park Cottage, Frampton Photo: Matt Thompson/Matte Black Media

2 . Park Cottage, Frampton The drawing room. Photo: Matt Thompson/Matte Black Media

3 . Park Cottage, Frampton The sitting room. Photo: Matt Thompson/Matte Black Media