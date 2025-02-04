STAR PROPERTY: 'Beautifully designed', award-winning eco-home, featured in Grand Designs magazine

Orchard House is situated in Swaton, near Sleaford.

The four-bedroom property carries an EPC rating of A for its energy efficiency – the highest available.

In 2021, it was named Best Individual New Home in the LABC Building Excellence Awards for the East Midlands.

It has also been featured in Grand Designs magazine as one of ‘10 impressive timber homes’, and in Home Building and Renovating magazine as a ‘stunning’ SIP (Structural Insulated Panels) property.

Features include: an open-plan reception, dining area and kitchen/breakfast room; sliding doors to the east and west; and double-height windows on the stairwell.

Roo Fisher, head of residential sales at Savills in Lincolnshire, said: “This is a beautifully designed modern family home. I just love the open plan living and I am especially envious of the inexpensive running costs and the proximity to Grantham train station, providing ease of access to major hubs and cities including London, York and Edinburgh.”

Orchard House is on the market with the guide price of £795,000. Enquiries to Savills, Lincoln, on 01522 508900.

