STAR PROPERTY: Beautifully presented, award-winning family home, built by its current owners five years ago

The four-bedroom property is situated in Little Hale, near Sleaford.

Designed to a high specification throughout, it won a ‘best individual new home’ honour in the 2021 LABC (Local Authority Building Control) Building Excellence Awards.

To the ground floor, it comprises: an entrance hall; a sitting room; an open-plan kitchen/dining room/family room, with corner wood burner and bi-fold doors to the gardens; a utility room; a shower room and two bedrooms.

Upstairs, two more bedrooms can be found (one with a dressing room and en suite bathroom), along with office space.

Outside, features include: ample off-road parking, a double garage, and a large patio.

The home is on the market for £640,000.

Enquiries to Pygott & Crone, Sleaford, on 01529 414333.

1 . Little Hale, Sleaford The front of the home in Little Hale. Photo: Contributor

2 . Little Hale, Sleaford The entrance hall. Photo: Contributor

3 . Little Hale, Sleaford The reverse view showing the landing. Photo: Contributor