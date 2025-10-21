STAR PROPERTY: Beautifully presented contemporary home and annexe, with Grade II*-listed heritage on its doorstep

Avondale is situated in Utterby, near Louth.

It is located on a plot of about two-thirds of an acre, next to the 13th century Church of St Andrew.

The grounds extend to a peaceful beck and another example of the nation’s heritage – the 14th century Packhorse Bridge.

Both the church and the bridge are Grade II*-listed, meaning English Heritage consider them to be ‘particularly important buildings of more than special interest’.

Avondale is believed to date from 1968; however, under its current vendors, it has been completely transformed into a contemporary dwelling, with upgrades throughout and extensions to the front and rear.

The focal point of the house is the stunning open-plan living kitchen dining room, which includes vaulted ceilings, bi-fold doors to two sides, and herringbone, oak-effect laminate flooring.

Another stand-out element of the home is the principal bedroom suite, which features a walk-in wardrobe, en suite bathroom, and a dressing and sitting room with patio doors.

The annexe, meanwhile, features a living area, a kitchen, a shower room, and a bedroom.

Two other bedrooms, a family bathroom, a utility room, a hallway with cloakroom and cupboard space, and a tandem, double-length garage also form part of the property.

Outside, features include: patio areas on all sides, a large orchard area, and views of the rolling Wolds countryside.

Avondale is on the market for offers in excess of £650,000. Enquiries to Masons Estate Agents, of Louth, on 01507 350500.

