STAR PROPERTY: Beautifully presented four-bedroom home in sought-after village, on the market for £1.1m

The four-bedroom property is situated in Woodhall Spa, on the fringes of mature woodland.

To the ground floor, it comprises: an entrance lobby; a reception hall; a sitting room, with wood burner; a triple-aspect orangery, with electric blinds; a home office; an open-plan living kitchen, with breakfast bar and bi-folding doors to the rear; a utility room; and a cloakroom.

Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms and a bathroom. Three of the bedrooms have en suite facilities, with one also having a dressing room.

Features inside the home include: oak internal doors, a solid oak staircase with glass balustrade, and underfloor heating to the ground floor.

Outside, features include: ample off-street parking, professionally landscaped gardens to the front, an enclosed rear garden with covered entertaining area, and a detached double garage with two electric up-and-over doors.

Enquiries to Robert Bell & Company, Woodhall Spa, on 01526 353333.

1 . Juniper Court, Woodhall Spa The front of the home. Photo: Contributor

2 . Juniper Court, Woodhall Spa The reception hall. Photo: Contributor

3 . Juniper Court, Woodhall Spa The living kitchen. Photo: Contributor

4 . Juniper Court, Woodhall Spa The kitchen section of the open-plan area. Photo: Contributor