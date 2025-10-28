Buying a house - 3 mistakes buyers make when viewing a property for the first time

STAR PROPERTY: Beautifully presented four-bedroom home in sought-after village, on the market for £1.1m

By David Seymour
Published 28th Oct 2025, 13:42 GMT
Updated 28th Oct 2025, 13:50 GMT
This week’s Star Property is a beautifully presented home in a sought-after Lincolnshire village and on the market for £1.1m.

The four-bedroom property is situated in Woodhall Spa, on the fringes of mature woodland.

To the ground floor, it comprises: an entrance lobby; a reception hall; a sitting room, with wood burner; a triple-aspect orangery, with electric blinds; a home office; an open-plan living kitchen, with breakfast bar and bi-folding doors to the rear; a utility room; and a cloakroom.

Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms and a bathroom. Three of the bedrooms have en suite facilities, with one also having a dressing room.

Features inside the home include: oak internal doors, a solid oak staircase with glass balustrade, and underfloor heating to the ground floor.

Outside, features include: ample off-street parking, professionally landscaped gardens to the front, an enclosed rear garden with covered entertaining area, and a detached double garage with two electric up-and-over doors.

Enquiries to Robert Bell & Company, Woodhall Spa, on 01526 353333.

The front of the home.

1. Juniper Court, Woodhall Spa

The front of the home. Photo: Contributor

The reception hall.

2. Juniper Court, Woodhall Spa

The reception hall. Photo: Contributor

The living kitchen.

3. Juniper Court, Woodhall Spa

The living kitchen. Photo: Contributor

The kitchen section of the open-plan area.

4. Juniper Court, Woodhall Spa

The kitchen section of the open-plan area. Photo: Contributor

Lincolnshire
