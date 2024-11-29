STAR PROPERTY: Beautifully presented stone farmhouse with boutique guest bedroom and secret door

Elm House is situated in the village of Spridlington, near Market Rasen.
The six-bedroom home has recently been renovated to a high standard, with notable elements including a deVOL kitchen featuring bespoke joinery.
To the ground floor, it comprises: an entrance hall, a living room, a study, a reading room and a boot room that share a secret door, a dining room, the kitchen/breakfast room, a laundry room, a scullery, a pantry, and a WC.
To the first floor, there are two double bedrooms, an en suite, a family bathroom, a dressing room, and a boutique guest bedroom, with its own staircase, bath, toilet and hand basin.
To the second floor, there are three more double bedrooms, plus a second dressing room.
Elm House is nestled in curated gardens, where features include alfresco eating areas, floral borders, cut flower beds, a vegetable garden, and a greenhouse.