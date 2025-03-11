STAR PROPERTY: Beautifully refurbished five-bed home with industrial-style bar and views of the Wolds

Enderby House is located in Hagworthingham, between Horncastle and Spilsby.

The property – built 25 years ago – sits within private and established grounds over almost two acres, with views of the Lincolnshire Wolds.

Under its current owners, the home has been refurbished to include: New flooring and doors throughout, a new oil-fired boiler, a new ducted air conditioning system to the first-floor, and a new kitchen with integrated appliances (completed just last year).

The layout has also been reconfigured to aid flow.

Outside, more improvements have been made: The driveway has been extended and block paved; a walled and gated approach with video entry system has been added, along with CCTV and EV charger point; all external paintwork has been updated; a room above the double garage has been converted into a modern space with bespoke office furniture; and, in the garden, a raised decking area with industrial style bar is now a feature.

Enderby House is on the market for £975,000. Enquiries to Fairweather Estate Agents on 01205 336122.

