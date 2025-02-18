STAR PROPERTY: Beautifully renovated 18th century home, based near ruins of 13th century castle that has royal connection

Beck House is situated in Old Bolingbroke, near Spilsby, part of the Lincolnshire Wolds.

A short distance from the property – in fact, viewable from it – are the ruins of Bolingbroke Castle, the birthplace in 1367 of the future King Henry IV.

After being taken on by its current owners four years ago, the home has been comprehensively renovated, with a view to reintroducing some of its original character, but also opening up its floorplan to create lighter, larger rooms.

To the ground floor, it comprises: an entrance porch, an open-plan living kitchen and family room, a sitting room/snug, a side entrance porch area, and cloakroom. Upstairs, the four bedrooms are located (two with en suite facilities, one with a dressing room as well), plus a four-piece bathroom.

Outside, features include a private south facing ‘cottage style’ garden, and a gated bridge linking the main garden to an additional secluded area.

Beck House is on the market for £550,000.

Enquiries to Fairweather Estate Agents, of Boston, on 01205 336122.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

1 . Beck House, Old Bolingbroke Beck House, in Old Bolingbroke. Photo: Taran Thompson/Matte Black Media

2 . Beck House, Old Bolingbroke The open-plan living kitchen and family room. Photo: Matt Thompson/Matte Black Media

3 . Beck House, Old Bolingbroke A closer look at the kitchen area of the open-plan area. Photo: Matt Thompson/Matte Black Media