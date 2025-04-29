STAR PROPERTY: Beautifully renovated five-bedroom home, with two-bedroom annexe, set within 25-acre holiday destination

The Farmhouse is situated in Burgh le Marsh.

After initially acting as a family home for its current owners, it now operates as a holiday letting.

This, it does from a picturesque 25-acre plot, also home to eight self-catering cottages, a small touring park, and fishing lakes.

To the ground-floor, the main part of The Farmhouse comprises: a reception hallway; a kitchen-diner; a utility room, with cloakroom off; a living room; a dining room; a games room/family room; and an office/storage room.

On the first-floor, four double bedrooms are located (two with en suite facilities), along with a family shower room.

Upstairs, a fifth double bedroom and a private bathroom can be found.

The attached, two-bedroom annex – known as ‘Lavender Cottage’ – forms part of an extension added about 15 years ago.

It comprises an open-plan living kitchen, a double and single bedroom, and a bathroom.

Outside, features include well-maintained and attractive gardens to the front, side and rear, and a brick-built studio with hot tub.

The Farmhouse is on the market for £695,000. Enquiries to Fairweather Estate Agents on 01205 336122.

