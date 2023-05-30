STAR PROPERTY: Characterful Art Deco home in Lincolnshire, once owned by famous QC, goes on market for first time in almost 60 years
Bourne Court, in Sibsey Road, Boston, is a fou bedroom home in the Streamline Moderne style.
Streamline Moderne was the final phase in the Art Deco period; in architecture, it is characterised by such features as curved forms, horizontal lines, and a lack of ornamentation.
Bourne Court was built in 1935 for Victor Durand, the famous QC, who then sold it the Addy family, well-known in Boston as photographers. It then passed to its current owners, who have lived there for 58 years.
Original features include: a glazed, front entrance with etched Art Deco design; oak herringbone parquet flooring; Crittall windows; blue Delft pantiles; and even a cast iron sunken bath.
Other features include: a 24ft kitchen breakfast room with pantry and glazed bay; a 27ft dual aspect living room with French doors; and a principal bedroom with south-facing balcony. With some refurbishment, an outdoor, heated swimming pool could also be brought back into use.
The home is on the market for £595,000. Enquiries to Fine & Country on 01522 287008.