STAR PROPERTY: Characterful Art Deco home in Lincolnshire, once owned by famous QC, goes on market for first time in almost 60 years

​This week’s Star Property is a striking family home returning to the market for the first time in almost 60 years.

​Bourne Court, in Sibsey Road, Boston, is a fou bedroom home in the Streamline Moderne style.

Streamline Moderne was the final phase in the Art Deco period; in architecture, it is characterised by such features as curved forms, horizontal lines, and a lack of ornamentation.

Bourne Court was built in 1935 for Victor Durand, the famous QC, who then sold it the Addy family, well-known in Boston as photographers. It then passed to its current owners, who have lived there for 58 years.

Original features include: a glazed, front entrance with etched Art Deco design; oak herringbone parquet flooring; Crittall windows; blue Delft pantiles; and even a cast iron sunken bath.

Other features include: a 24ft kitchen breakfast room with pantry and glazed bay; a 27ft dual aspect living room with French doors; and a principal bedroom with south-facing balcony. With some refurbishment, an outdoor, heated swimming pool could also be brought back into use.

The home is on the market for £595,000. Enquiries to Fine & Country on 01522 287008.

Bourne Court, Sibsey Road, Boston The home is built in the streamline moderne style.

Bourne Court, Sibsey Road, Boston The south-facing balcony from the principal bedroom.

Bourne Court, Sibsey Road, Boston The entrance hall, with the original art deco design on the door.

Bourne Court, Sibsey Road, Boston The dining room.

