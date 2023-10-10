STAR PROPERTY: Characterful five bedroom stone house with two bedroom cottage for sale in Lincolnshire

​This week’s Star Property is a characterful five bedroom home that includes a two bedroom cottage on its grounds.

​McGregor House is located in Fulbeck, between Sleaford and Newark.

Built in 1989, the three-storey stone house is set in an elevated position, surrounded by gardens, parking and its staircase access.

Beyond the front door, the first floor is home to: a hallway; a split-level sitting room and dining room; a farmhouse style kitchen with flagged floor, Belfast sink and brick central island; a utility room; a boot room; a principal bedroom with dressing room and en suite; a further bedroom; and a bath/shower room with free-standing bath.

The sitting room and dining room leads to a south facing balcony and downstairs to a family room.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms (one of which has en suite facilities) and another shower room.

The cottage, meanwhile, has a sitting room, a kitchen, a shower room, as well as the two bedrooms. It is currently used as a holiday let business.

The plot is also home to a detached double garage.

McGregor House is on the market for £995,000. Enquiries to Savills on 01522 508900.

