Register
BREAKING
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
McGregor House, Fulbeck.McGregor House, Fulbeck.
McGregor House, Fulbeck.

STAR PROPERTY: Characterful five bedroom stone house with two bedroom cottage for sale in Lincolnshire

​This week’s Star Property is a characterful five bedroom home that includes a two bedroom cottage on its grounds.
By David Seymour
Published 10th Oct 2023, 13:56 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 14:07 BST

​McGregor House is located in Fulbeck, between Sleaford and Newark.

Built in 1989, the three-storey stone house is set in an elevated position, surrounded by gardens, parking and its staircase access.

Beyond the front door, the first floor is home to: a hallway; a split-level sitting room and dining room; a farmhouse style kitchen with flagged floor, Belfast sink and brick central island; a utility room; a boot room; a principal bedroom with dressing room and en suite; a further bedroom; and a bath/shower room with free-standing bath.

The sitting room and dining room leads to a south facing balcony and downstairs to a family room.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms (one of which has en suite facilities) and another shower room.

The cottage, meanwhile, has a sitting room, a kitchen, a shower room, as well as the two bedrooms. It is currently used as a holiday let business.

The plot is also home to a detached double garage.

McGregor House is on the market for £995,000. Enquiries to Savills on 01522 508900.

The stairs leading to the front door.

1. McGregor House, Fulbeck

The stairs leading to the front door. Photo: Contributor

The hallway.

2. McGregor House, Fulbeck

The hallway. Photo: Contributor

The dining room.

3. McGregor House, Fulbeck

The dining room. Photo: Contributor

Sitting room.

4. McGregor House, Fulbeck

Sitting room. Photo: Contributor

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LincolnshireBelfast