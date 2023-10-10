STAR PROPERTY: Characterful five bedroom stone house with two bedroom cottage for sale in Lincolnshire
McGregor House is located in Fulbeck, between Sleaford and Newark.
Built in 1989, the three-storey stone house is set in an elevated position, surrounded by gardens, parking and its staircase access.
Beyond the front door, the first floor is home to: a hallway; a split-level sitting room and dining room; a farmhouse style kitchen with flagged floor, Belfast sink and brick central island; a utility room; a boot room; a principal bedroom with dressing room and en suite; a further bedroom; and a bath/shower room with free-standing bath.
The sitting room and dining room leads to a south facing balcony and downstairs to a family room.
Upstairs, there are three bedrooms (one of which has en suite facilities) and another shower room.
The cottage, meanwhile, has a sitting room, a kitchen, a shower room, as well as the two bedrooms. It is currently used as a holiday let business.
The plot is also home to a detached double garage.
McGregor House is on the market for £995,000. Enquiries to Savills on 01522 508900.