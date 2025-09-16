STAR PROPERTY: Characterful home featuring orangery, gym with sauna, and pond inspired by Monet

By David Seymour
Published 16th Sep 2025, 14:24 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2025, 14:40 BST
This week’s Star Property is a striking five-bedroom home, boasting such features as an oak orangery, a gym with sauna, and a pond designed to resemble one of the most famous paintings in Impressionism.

The Stables is situated in beautifully landscaped grounds of about 2.5 acres in Thornton, near Horncastle.

Inside, an array of period features can be found, including wood-panelled doors and stone-tiled floors.

In addition to these, more modern touches are also in place, such as remote-operated windows and blinds to the orangery and a fingerprint keyless entry system.

To the ground floor, the home comprises: a living room, a snug (with small bar off), the orangery, a breakfast kitchen, a utility, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

Upstairs, the other three bedrooms are located, along with two more bathrooms, a lounge, and a living room with balcony.

The layout of the home is such that it lends itself to multi-generational living, with one of the bedroom suites easily separating, with its own bathroom, snug and entrance.

Outside, features include: a feature pond, inspired by Monet’s famous painting The Water Lily Pond; a large orchard; a south-facing courtyard area; and a range of oak outbuildings, home to a gym with sauna and shower room, a double garage and more.

The Stables is on the market for £777,000. Enquiries to Robert Bell & Company, Horncastle, on 01507 522222.

The front of the home.

1. The Stables, Thornton

The front of the home. Photo: Contributor

The breakfast kitchen.

2. The Stables, Thornton

The breakfast kitchen. Photo: Contributor

Another angle on the breakfast kitchen.

3. The Stables, Thornton

Another angle on the breakfast kitchen. Photo: Contributor

The living room.

4. The Stables, Thornton

The living room. Photo: Contributor

