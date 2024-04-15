STAR PROPERTY: Completely refurbished five-bed home with heated pool, poolside bar and entertainment, and 20ft conservatory

​The Burrows is situated in Frampton, near Boston.

The home – which enjoys far-reaching countryside views – has recently undergone a complete refurbishment.

To the ground-floor, it comprises: an entrance hall; a 24ft triple-aspect living room with French doors to the garden; a second living room; a study; a newly fitted kitchen/breakfast room with quartz worktops; a utility room; a WC; storage (including wine storage); and a 20ft conservatory, also with French doors to the garden.

Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms (one of which includes en suite facilities), a fifth bedroom and the family bathroom.

Outside, in addition to the swimming pool with bar and entertainment area, features include: a private, wraparound garden; paved areas for sitting in sun and shade; a double garage with adjoining gym; a treehouse; and a tarmac drive and off-road parking for up to nine cars.

The Burrows is on the market for offers in excess of £675,000. Enquiries to Fine & Country, of Lincoln, on 01522 287008.

1 . The Burrows, Frampton The entrance hall. Photo: Contributor

2 . The Burrows, Frampton The living room. Photo: Contributor

3 . The Burrows, Frampton The triple-aspect living room. Photo: Contributor

4 . The Burrows, Frampton The conservatory. Photo: Contributor