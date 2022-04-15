STAR PROPERTY: Converted duck shed makes for a ‘quacking’ family home

The property in Clay Lane, Market Rasen, features: four bedrooms, two with en-suite facilities, two that connect to a playroom; a striking open-plan kitchen, living room and diner; a family room/games area; another room, currently used as a gym, that could become a fifth bedroom; a large utility room with cloakroom; a family bathroom with free-standing bath and separate walk-in shower; and zoned, underfloor heating. It has a gated entrance and a large gravelled driveway with a double garage. To the rear, there is a covered patio area, accessed via bi-fold doors, offering impressive countryside views. The home is on the market through Strike for offers in the region of £700,000. For more information, visit strike.co.uk