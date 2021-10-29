The Coach House, in Algarkirk, already features a former dairy converted into a two-bedroom cottage, with sitting/dining room, industrial-style kitchen, shower room and laundry room; a detached garden room, including folding doors opening up to a Mediterranean-style courtyard; and detached guest bedroom. However, planning permission is in place to convert the former coach house into a four-bedroom detached property (the roof has already been replaced) and to build a glass corridor between the garden room and guest bedroom to create a two-bedroom guest annexe. The property is on the market through Fairweather Estate Agency, priced at £750,000. Enquiries to 01205 336122.
STAR PROPERTY: Cottage, detached garden and guest rooms, planning permission for more, plus courtyard and statues
This week’s Star Property is one that comes with plenty of charm and character, but also the chance to create more.
