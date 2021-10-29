STAR PROPERTY: Cottage, detached garden and guest rooms, planning permission for more, plus courtyard and statues

The Coach House, in Algarkirk, already features a former dairy converted into a two-bedroom cottage, with sitting/dining room, industrial-style kitchen, shower room and laundry room; a detached garden room, including folding doors opening up to a Mediterranean-style courtyard; and detached guest bedroom. However, planning permission is in place to convert the former coach house into a four-bedroom detached property (the roof has already been replaced) and to build a glass corridor between the garden room and guest bedroom to create a two-bedroom guest annexe. The property is on the market through Fairweather Estate Agency, priced at £750,000. Enquiries to 01205 336122.