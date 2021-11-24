STAR PROPERTY: Country house with more than 60 rooms (including 16 bedrooms, eight reception rooms, a gym and cinema room), plus historic chapel opened by founder of Methodism – private lake too

Raithby Hall, near Spilsby, boasts more than 60 rooms and eight acres of grounds. The red-brick property, which was used by Alfred Lord Tennyson to write some of his poems, was built about 1760 and extended in 1848 and 1873 (though some parts date back to 1604). In addition to the 16 bedrooms (and 10 en suite), there are eight reception rooms, a wing with several office spaces, a gym, a cinema room, a games room, and more. Its grounds include not just a private lake and oriental gardens, but also a Grade I listed chapel opened by John Wesley, the founder of the Methodist movement. Dating from 1779, it is one of the oldest Methodist chapels in the country; and its Grade I listing, it is classed by Historic England as being of ‘exceptional interest’. The property is advertised as price on application through Fine & Country. Enquiries to 01522 287008. PICTURES: DEAN FISHER