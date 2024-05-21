The Guineas, New York.The Guineas, New York.
STAR PROPERTY: Distinctive home with host of features, including floor-to-ceiling windows, 32ft living room and outdoor entertainment area

By David Seymour
Published 21st May 2024, 16:57 BST
Updated 21st May 2024, 17:04 BST
​This week’s Star Property is a distinctive and thoughtfully crafted home, completed just last year.

The Guineas is situated in New York, between Boston and Horncastle.

The three-bedroom property has been designed to make the most of its surroundings, with full-height windows from the ground and first-floor offering far-reaching views of the Lincolnshire countryside.

Attractive features include exposed beams and brickwork and a solid oak open staircase with ornate iron spindles.

To the ground-floor, it comprises: an entrance lobby with built-in cupboard; a 32x19ft, triple-aspect living room with cast iron stove set and bi-folding doors to the garden area; an open-plan kitchen with Murdoch Troon-fitted units; a walk-in pantry; a utility room; a cloakroom; and a dual-aspect bedroom, with en suite.

​Upstairs, the remaining two bedrooms are located, one of which has an en suite. A bathroom completes the floor.

Outside, features include a timber five bar gate, a gravel driveway with turning area, a stone-laid courtyard, a timber and pantiled gazebo, and a brick-built barbecue.

​The Guineas is on the market for £795,000. Enquiries to Robert Bell & Company, Woodhall Spa, on 01526 353333.

