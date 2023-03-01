STAR PROPERTY: Eight-bedroom Grade II listed home with rumoured Civil War connection for sale in Lincolnshire

​This week’s Star Property is a striking Grade II listed home that is said to have once played host to Oliver Cromwell.

The eight bedroom property, located in High Street, Hagworthingham, near Spilsby, dates from the early 1600s.

It is said Cromwell – the politician and soldier – visited the home after the Battle of Winceby and the siege of Bollingbroke Castle in 1643 during the First English Civil War.

The property has recently undergone a programme of sympathetic restoration, internally and externally.

The ground floor comprises: an entry hall, a open-plan kitchen diner with original feature fireplace, a lounge, a drawing room, a study, a laundry room, a shower room and WC.

On the first floor, in addition to the eight bedrooms, an upstairs lounge, two further shower rooms, a bathroom, and a WC are all located.

Outside, ample parking and extensive gardens (measuring about an acre), and a range of outbuildings can be found. The home is on the market with a guide price of £825,000. Enquiries to The Agent, Lincoln, on 01522 396059.

1 . High Street, Hagworthingham The drawing room. Photo: Contributor Photo Sales

2 . High Street, Hagworthingham The kitchen area. Photo: Contributor Photo Sales

3 . High Street, Hagworthingham The dining area. Photo: Contributor Photo Sales

4 . High Street, Hagworthingham The lounge. Photo: Contributor Photo Sales