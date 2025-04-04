STAR PROPERTY: Elegant five-bed farmhouse on 7.2-acre plot, listed with £1.25m guide price

Gravel Hill Farm is situated in Thornton-le-Moor, near Market Rasen.
The property dates from the early 20th century, though has been extended over time.
The ground floor includes: a hall, a sitting room with French sliding glass door opening on to the garden, a dual-aspect reception room with adjoining dining room, a living room, another sitting room and another reception room (connected in a semi open-plan layout with an arched opening), a kitchen with a breakfast area and sliding glass doors opening on to a patio area, a utility and a WC.
Upstairs, five double bedrooms are located. Each of the five have en suite facilities – four through en suite shower rooms and one through Jack and Jill access to the family bathroom.
Outside, features include: fields and paddocks, a garaging block with four garages, a barn, a timber-framed stables block, a landscaped walled garden, an orchard and a pond.
