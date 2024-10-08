STAR PROPERTY: Elegant six-bed home with leisure wing, featuring indoor pool, on the market for offers of £1.6m-plus

The 2006-built home is situated on a private development in Harmston, between Sleaford and Lincoln.

Set in an elevated position, it offers impressive views over the Lincolnshire countryside.

To the ground floor, the main part of the house comprises: an entrance hall, a sitting room with French windows opening to the garden, a dining room, a home office, an open-plan kitchen/breakfast/family room, a utility room, and a cloakroom/WC.

Upstairs, the six bedrooms are located, along with a family bath/shower room. The principal bedroom has a dressing room, a balcony and en suite facilities. Two of the other bedrooms also have en suite facilities.

The leisure wing comprises an indoor swimming pool, shower, a cloakroom/WC, a large games room and a gym.

Other features to the home include new marble flooring across the ground floor, custom blinds and shutters, a garage with internal garden store/WC, and a large terrace.

The property is on the market for offers in excess of £1,600,000. Enquiries to Savills, of Lincoln, on 01522 508900.

1 . Ridge View, Harmston The rear of the home. Photo: Contributor

2 . Ridge View, Harmston The front of the home. Photo: Contributor

3 . Ridge View, Harmston The hallway. Photo: Contributor

4 . Ridge View, Harmston The family room section of the open-plan kitchen/breakfast/family room. Photo: Contributor