STAR PROPERTY: Elegant six-bed home with leisure wing, featuring indoor pool, on the market for offers of £1.6m-plus

Set in an elevated position, it offers impressive views over the Lincolnshire countryside.
To the ground floor, the main part of the house comprises: an entrance hall, a sitting room with French windows opening to the garden, a dining room, a home office, an open-plan kitchen/breakfast/family room, a utility room, and a cloakroom/WC.
Upstairs, the six bedrooms are located, along with a family bath/shower room. The principal bedroom has a dressing room, a balcony and en suite facilities. Two of the other bedrooms also have en suite facilities.
The leisure wing comprises an indoor swimming pool, shower, a cloakroom/WC, a large games room and a gym.
Other features to the home include new marble flooring across the ground floor, custom blinds and shutters, a garage with internal garden store/WC, and a large terrace.
The property is on the market for offers in excess of £1,600,000. Enquiries to Savills, of Lincoln, on 01522 508900.