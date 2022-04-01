STAR PROPERTY: ‘Exceptional’ Grade I listed property for offers in excess of £2.3m

Atherstone House, based in private grounds opposite Lincoln Cathedral, carries a rare Grade I listing.

Only 2.5 per cent of listed buildings are classed as Grade I, meaning they are of ‘exceptional interest’ (rather than ‘special’ or ‘more than special’ for Grade II and II* respectively).

Formally known as The Bishop’s House, it includes parts dating back to the 13th century.

Features include: a grand entrance hall with ornate central staircase and galleried landing; a bespoke kitchen; a formal dining room; and six bedrooms, one of which is currently used as a cinema room.

Previously advertised as ‘price on application’, ahead of a change in the rules on property listings, it is now given as ‘offers in excess of £2.3 million’. Enquiries to Savills on 01522 508900.

