STAR PROPERTY: Extensively refurbished five-bed Georgian home with games room and orangery

By David Seymour
Published 13th Nov 2024, 16:50 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2024, 16:53 GMT
This week’s Star Property is a beautifully presented five-bedroom home dating from the Georgian era.

Hallweir is situated in Kirton, near Boston.

Since being taken on by its current owners about 10 years ago, the property has undergone an extensive refurbishment.

This has included most of the roof being replaced, some new windows being fitted, under-floor heating added to the majority of the ground-floor, and upgrades to the bathrooms and open-plan dining kitchen.

To the ground-floor, the home comprises: a reception hallway, a lounge, a formal dining room (currently used as an office), a snug/study, an orangery, the open-plan dining kitchen, a walk-in pantry (with original meat safe), a utility/boot room, a games room/family room, and a shower room.

Upstairs, there are five double bedrooms, and a bathroom.

Outside, features include: an extensive driveway, a detached double garage and garden store, and mature and secluded grounds extending to about an acre.

Hallweir is on the market for £795,000. Enquiries to Fairweather Estate Agents, of Boston, on 01205 336122.

Hallweir, Kirton.

1. Hallweir, Kirton

Hallweir, Kirton. Photo: Matt Thompson/Matte Black Media

The gated drive.

2. Hallweir, Kirton

The gated drive. Photo: Matt Thompson/Matte Black Media

The entrance hall.

3. Hallweir, Kirton

The entrance hall. Photo: Matt Thompson/Matte Black Media

The decorative front door.

4. Hallweir, Kirton

The decorative front door. Photo: Taran Thompson/Matte Black Media

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Georgian
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice