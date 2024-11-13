STAR PROPERTY: Extensively refurbished five-bed Georgian home with games room and orangery

Hallweir is situated in Kirton, near Boston.

Since being taken on by its current owners about 10 years ago, the property has undergone an extensive refurbishment.

This has included most of the roof being replaced, some new windows being fitted, under-floor heating added to the majority of the ground-floor, and upgrades to the bathrooms and open-plan dining kitchen.

To the ground-floor, the home comprises: a reception hallway, a lounge, a formal dining room (currently used as an office), a snug/study, an orangery, the open-plan dining kitchen, a walk-in pantry (with original meat safe), a utility/boot room, a games room/family room, and a shower room.

Upstairs, there are five double bedrooms, and a bathroom.

Outside, features include: an extensive driveway, a detached double garage and garden store, and mature and secluded grounds extending to about an acre.

Hallweir is on the market for £795,000. Enquiries to Fairweather Estate Agents, of Boston, on 01205 336122.

