STAR PROPERTY: Farmhouse with swimming pool, pub cabin, and five barn-conversion holiday lets for sale for £1.35m

Moat Farm is a stylish farmhouse, situated in Covenham St Bartholomew, near Louth, which includes such stand-out features as a heated swimming pool and a pub cabin.

The property combines the old with the new, for while it dates back to at least the Victoria era, it was substantially re-built to modern standards earlier this century in a style matching the original home.

To the ground-floor, it comprises: lobby, reception hallway, home office/study, snug/bedroom, lounge, dining room, breakfast-kitchen, breakfast room, utility room, cloakroom and WC to the ground-floor.

The first-floor, meanwhile, is home to the principal bedroom (with en suite bathroom), two more bedrooms, and the family bathroom.

The property – which has been extensively improved in recent years – is based on grounds of about 7.33 acres.

Alongside the home, there are five barn conversions. One is a two-storey annexe, currently operating as a holiday cottage; the other four are all designated as holiday lets.

The property is on the market with a guide price of £1,350,000. Enquiries to Masons, of Louth, on 01507 350500 or visit www.movewithmasons.co.uk

