STAR PROPERTY: Five bed Edwardian property for sale in Lincolnshire with host of period details

​This week’s Star Property is a five-bedroom home dating from the Edwardian period.

The Old Manse, in Alford.

​The Old Manse, in East Street, Alford, was built in 1905.

Period features include high ceilings, decorative coving, original fireplaces, picture rails, and intricate ceiling roses.

The property has, however, been thoughtfully renovated over the years.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The front door.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ground floor comprises: an entrance hall, a family room, a study/office, a double-aspect living room, the formal dining room, a Wren kitchen with pantry, a store room and a utility room.

Upstairs, a spacious landing with storage provides access to the principal bedroom, four further double bedrooms, a shower room and a family bathroom with freestanding roll-top bathtub.

Outside, there are are lawned areas to the front and side, and a tranquil garden to the rear, comprising a large lawn interspersed with mature shrubs and a selection of plants, including several apple and pear trees.