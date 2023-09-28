STAR PROPERTY: Five bed Edwardian property for sale in Lincolnshire with host of period details
The Old Manse, in East Street, Alford, was built in 1905.
Period features include high ceilings, decorative coving, original fireplaces, picture rails, and intricate ceiling roses.
The property has, however, been thoughtfully renovated over the years.
The ground floor comprises: an entrance hall, a family room, a study/office, a double-aspect living room, the formal dining room, a Wren kitchen with pantry, a store room and a utility room.
Upstairs, a spacious landing with storage provides access to the principal bedroom, four further double bedrooms, a shower room and a family bathroom with freestanding roll-top bathtub.
Outside, there are are lawned areas to the front and side, and a tranquil garden to the rear, comprising a large lawn interspersed with mature shrubs and a selection of plants, including several apple and pear trees.
The Old Manse is on the market with a guide price of £599,950. Enquiries to Savills, of Lincoln, on 01522 508900.