STAR PROPERTY: Five bed ex-Methodist church for sale in Lincolnshire with tower views and cinema room (featuring seats from Leicester Square)

This week’s Star Property is fit for worship.

​The five bedroom home in Broadway, Woodhall Spa, is the village’s former Methodist church.

The local landmark dates from 1906. From the 1990s, it was used as commercial office space, up until 2018, when it was offered for sale. Then, after being acquired by an entertainment industry impresario, it was transformed into the characterful home it is today.

The conversion was designed to retain as much of the original church design as possible. For instance, the main hall showcases the original pitched exposed timber ceiling, while the main bedroom has stained glass windows.

However, alongside period features, there are modern elements such as the cinema room which includes a 85in screen and chairs from the Odeon Cinema, in Leicester Square.

The home also can lay claim to the rare boast of having a tower. Accessed from a private staircase, it offers views over the village rooftops.

The Old Methodist Church is on the market for £950,000. Enquiries to Robert Bell & Company, of Woodhall Spa, on 01526 353333.

1 . The Old Methodist Church, Woodhall Spa The main entrance. Photo: Contributor

2 . The Old Methodist Church, Woodhall Spa The front lobby. Photo: Contributor

3 . The Old Methodist Church, Woodhall Spa Enterting the hall. Photo: Contributor

4 . The Old Methodist Church, Woodhall Spa Looking back on the entrance to the hall. Photo: Contributor

Next Page Page 1 of 5