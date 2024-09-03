STAR PROPERTY: Five-bed home with pool, one-bed annexe, and colonnaded entrance, on market with guide price of £1.5m
Mistlethwaite House is situated on a plot of about 5.4 acres in Edlington, near Horncastle.
The property is set within a Victorian walled garden, though was built in the mid-1990s (with the annexe and additional garaging following later).
To the ground floor, the main residence includes: a grand hallway, a dining room, a drawing room, a study, a garden room, a large kitchen/breakfast room, and the indoor swimming pool.
The first floor is home to the five double bedrooms (two of which have en-suite facilities) and a family bathroom.
The annexe is connected to the rest of the home via a lobby. It includes a sitting room, a shower room, a snug, and a utility room that is shared with the main residence. Upstairs, there is a games room.
Other features to the home include: a colonnaded entrance, a solar array, air conditioning, garaging (with one set attached to the property), a workshop with dog shower, a greenhouse, an area of woodland, a gazebo, and a terrace.