STAR PROPERTY: Five-bed home with pool, one-bed annexe, and colonnaded entrance, on market with guide price of £1.5m

The rear of the property.

​This week’s Star Property is an impressive five-bedroom home, with one-bedroom annexe and indoor swimming pool, on the market with a guide price of £1.5 million.

Mistlethwaite House is situated on a plot of about 5.4 acres in Edlington, near Horncastle.

The property is set within a Victorian walled garden, though was built in the mid-1990s (with the annexe and additional garaging following later).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To the ground floor, the main residence includes: a grand hallway, a dining room, a drawing room, a study, a garden room, a large kitchen/breakfast room, and the indoor swimming pool.

The gated front of the home.

The first floor is home to the five double bedrooms (two of which have en-suite facilities) and a family bathroom.

The annexe is connected to the rest of the home via a lobby. It includes a sitting room, a shower room, a snug, and a utility room that is shared with the main residence. Upstairs, there is a games room.

Other features to the home include: a colonnaded entrance, a solar array, air conditioning, garaging (with one set attached to the property), a workshop with dog shower, a greenhouse, an area of woodland, a gazebo, and a terrace.

Enquiries to Savills, of Lincoln, on 01522 508900.