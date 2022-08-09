STAR PROPERTY: Five-bedroom family home with indoor pool complex, air conditioning, and sound system in the ceiling

White Lilacs, in Station Road, Sutterton, not only has its own indoor pool complex, but also features air conditioning in numerous rooms. The property, which sits on a plot of about 2.5 acres, dates from 1961 and is adjoined by a recently built annex. The original part of the home has been professionally decorated throughout in white to enhance natural light and give it a modern feel. New carpets are also in place. In addition to the air conditioning installed in the two largest bedrooms, the dining room, and the office and adjoining bedroom, other contemporary elements include a speaker system in the ceilings – controlled via a phone – on the landing, in the hall, and in the dining room. The indoor pool complex includes a half-sunken Jacuzzi, sauna, wet-room shower, separate WC, and gym equipment. The property is on the market for offers in excess of £750,000 through Fine & Country. Enquiries to 01522 287008​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​