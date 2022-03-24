STAR PROPERTY: Five-bedroom Georgian home with four-bedroom guest accommodation

The properties in Timberland are approached via a long, gravelled driveway, which sweeps around a lawned area to a converted stable block now acting as a detached double garage with workshop/store. Features inside the home include a light-filled garden room with fireplace and French doors leading to a terrace, and a grand dining room with fireplace, library and study/office. To the rear, there are generous and secluded south-facing lawns, bordered by mature trees and shrubs. The properties are on the market through Fine & Country for offers in excess of £795,000. Enquiries to 01522 287008.