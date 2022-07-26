STAR PROPERTY: Five-bedroom home with a two-bedroom annexe, gym, and garden/entertaining room with its own pizza oven and bar

Glentham Cliff Farmhouse, in Glentham, near Market Rasen , is on the market for offers in excess of £2million.

Features includes: a kitchen/sitting room with French doors leading to the landscaped garden, a butler’s kitchen, a 30ft orangery, an office (with French doors also), a study, a gym, a triple garage with room above (currently used a music/craft room), a workshop, and a converted annexe with open-plan kitchen/living space, utility room, cloakroom, two bedrooms and a bathroom. There is also a 37ft brick garden/entertaining room with three sets of bifold doors, featuring a bar, seating area, pizza oven and attached cloakroom. Enquiries to Savills on 01522 508900.