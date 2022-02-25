STAR PROPERTY: Five-bedroom home with lake and award-winning holiday cottage on the market for first time

Sunset House is a modern five-bedroom family home at Bratoft, near Skegness. It is said to have been a ‘dream build’ for the current owners. Features include: a gated granite stone driveway; a 10m long kitchen with oak flooring; a 10m long lounge and cinema room; balconies from the main and second bedrooms; an oak framed and glazed outdoor entertaining space and a well-stocked lake. Rose Cottage, meanwhile, is a three-bedroom bungalow on a private plot. It is currently being run as a holiday let and includes a mature garden with patio area and hot tub. Together, they are on the market through Newton Fallowell for offers in excess of £980,000.