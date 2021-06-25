STAR PROPERTY: Five-bedroom Lincolnshire home on the market for the first time since ‘80s

This family home, named Panorama, is on the market for the first time since 1985. Sitting on a well-established plot of about 0.8 acres, it is accessed via a cul-de-sac off Pilleys Lane, Boston. The ground floor comprises: an entrance hallway, kitchen/diner, conservatory, a sitting room, a downstairs shower room and a bedroom. To the first floor, there are four more bedrooms, two with en-suite shower rooms, an office, separate WC and a family bathroom. The property is on the market through Pygott Crone, priced at £700,000. For more information, visit www.pygott-crone.com