STAR PROPERTY: Five-bedroom Lincolnshire home on the market for the first time since ‘80s
The last time this property in Lincolnshire was for sale the likes of Madonna and Wham! were ruling the airwaves, while at cinemas Roger Moore was bowing out as James Bond in A View to a Kill.
Friday, 25th June 2021, 5:00 pm
Updated
Friday, 25th June 2021, 5:05 pm
This family home, named Panorama, is on the market for the first time since 1985. Sitting on a well-established plot of about 0.8 acres, it is accessed via a cul-de-sac off Pilleys Lane, Boston. The ground floor comprises: an entrance hallway, kitchen/diner, conservatory, a sitting room, a downstairs shower room and a bedroom. To the first floor, there are four more bedrooms, two with en-suite shower rooms, an office, separate WC and a family bathroom. The property is on the market through Pygott Crone, priced at £700,000. For more information, visit www.pygott-crone.com
