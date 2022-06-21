STAR PROPERTY: Five-bedroom £1.2m family home in 19 acres of Lincolnshire woodlands with lake and boathouse (GALLERY)

Badgermoor Wood is a five-bedroom family home in Wragby, near Market Rasen. It is approached from a quiet track via a long private driveway flanked by trees. To the front of the property, there is a paved terrace area with views over the well-stocked lake. From here, pillared steps lead to a formal wildflower garden, with pathways leading off around the lake. To the rear of the property, there is a large blocked paved driveway, plus a double garage with electronically operated roller shutter door. Staying outside, there is also a boathouse with decked veranda which overlooks the lake and includes a kitchen/living area with mezzanine space above and WC to the side. Inside, the property comprises: entrance hall, kitchen/breakfast room, large reception room, dining room, study, utility, and WC/shower room to the ground floor, and five bedrooms (two with en-suite facilities) and family bathroom to the first floor. The property is on the market through Brown&CoJHWalter priced at £1.2 million. Enquiries to 01522 526526.