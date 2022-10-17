STAR PROPERTY: Former 19th century vicarage with 18th century coach house (and maybe tunnel to village church)

The Old Vicarage, in Gosberton, was built in 1848 and extended over the years. It boasts a range of period features, including quarry tiled flooring, panelled doors, deep skirting, mouldings, dado rails, ceiling roses, and original fireplaces in every room (even the family bathroom). However, it also has such contemporary features as a bespoke kitchen and a spectacular sunroom. The grounds also include a coach house, dating from 1720, which has a heater, power, internet access and even a water supply, offering potential for use as an office or a gym. The property is also understood to have cellars, but the entrance to these were closed by previous owners. Legend has it that a tunnel runs between the house and the nearby church. The Old Vicarage is on the market through Fine & Country with a guide price of £650,000. Enquiries to 01780 750200.