STAR PROPERTY: Former Methodist chapel from The Year of Three Kings with solar panels and electric vehicle charging points

This week’s Star Property is a former Methodist chapel that combines the old and the new to create a characterful home.

The four bedroom property in Chapel Lane, Donington-on-Bain, near Louth, was originally built in 1936 – the year of Three Kings: George V, Edward VIII and George VI.

The red-brick home retains a number of original features, including a date plaque over the front door and exposed beams and trusses. However, it also include such modern elements as Philips Hue lighting, a Dolby home cinema set-up with projector and screen, solar panels, and, outside, electric car charging points.

The ground-floor comprises: entrance hall, kitchen/sitting room, dining room, study, utility room, pantry, cloakroom with WC, and a bedroom with en suite facilities and an in-built steam room.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, with one having a fitted dressing room and two with en suite facilities.

Externally, a Mediterranean-style garden with patterned Portuguese-esque tiling can be found, along with a covered lounge area, water features, outdoor kitchen, and large garage.

The home is on the market with a guide price of £600,000. Enquiries to Savills on 01522 508 908.

