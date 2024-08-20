STAR PROPERTY: Four-bed 1930s thatched cottage featuring elevated mount with impressive views

Woodrow Cottage is situated towards the edge of The Wolds in South Elkington, near Louth.
Based on a plot of almost one acre, it boasts numerous original features, including beamed ceilings and inglenook fireplaces.
To the ground floor, it comprises: an entrance porch, a hallway, a formal dining room, a cloakroom, the kitchen, a breakfast room, a utility room, a snug, and a rear entrance.
Upstairs, the four bedrooms are located. One of the bedrooms has en suite facilities, while another has a study/dressing room off. The bathroom completes the floor.
Outside, features include: a thatched lychgate entrance, a sweeping driveway, a detached garage and workshop, home to well-maintained wraparound gardens, a woodland walk, and an elevated mount with a seating area and waterfall feature that offers impressive views of the house, the woods, and The Wolds.
Woodrow Cottage is on the market for £795,000.
Enquiries to Mundys, of Market Rasen, on 01673 847487.