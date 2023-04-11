STAR PROPERTY: Four bed home for sale in Lincolnshire with open sea views, beach gate, swimming pool, balcony, thatched summer house and fountain

This week’s Star Property is a four bedroom home on the Lincolnshire coast with a host of stand-out features, including an indoor swimming pool, a lengthy balcony, and a three-tiered fountain.

The property in Albert Avenue, Skegness, enjoys uninterrupted sea views across a landscaped garden that extends to the beach.

The ground floor comprises: a reception hall with walnut staircase leading to a galleried landing; the principal bedroom, with lounge, dressing room, 21ft en suite bath and shower room; two further bedrooms, with en suite facilities between them; a utility room; and the indoor swimming pool (accessible from the principal bedroom).

Upstairs, the fourth bedroom is located, along with a 28ft dual aspect lounge, a 26ft dining/family room and kitchen, a pantry, and a WC. Along the back of the property, a glazed balcony runs.

Outside, in addition to the fountain, a thatched summerhouse can be found, as well as a beach gate, a large block-paved and gated courtyard providing ample parking and a double garage block.

The home is on the market for £720,000. Enquiries to Hunters-Turner Evans Stevens, of Skegness, on 01754 766061.

1 . Albert Avenue, Skegness The entrance hall. Photo: Contributor

2 . Albert Avenue, Skegness The principal bedroom (with access to the swimming pool). Photo: Contributor

3 . Albert Avenue, Skegness The principal bedroom's lounge area. Photo: Contributor

4 . Albert Avenue, Skegness The en suite bathroom. Photo: Contributor