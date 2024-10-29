STAR PROPERTY: Four-bed home on plot of more than five acres, with two-bed barn annexe

Brayford House is situated in East Keal, near Spilsby.

The property dates from the Georgian era, with Victorian and modern additions.

To the ground floor, it comprises: a hallway, with a coat store and cloakroom off; a living room; a dining room; a lounge; a study; a drinks room/office space; a dining kitchen, leading to a patio space with bar, via bifold doors; a laundry room; and, to the rear, opening out onto the driveway, a boot room.

Upstairs, there is a gallery landing, the four bedrooms (one with an en suite shower room), a family bathroom, and a store.

The two bedroom barn annexe includes an office/reception space, a mezzanine-level lounge, a kitchen, and a shower room.

Outside, features include: double electric vehicle gates, sweeping lawns, a range of fruit trees, hidden and walled seating spaces, a pond, and a garage and workshop space.

Brayford House is on the market for £965,000. Enquiries to Robert Bell & Company, of Horncastle, on 01507 522222.

