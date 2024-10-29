STAR PROPERTY: Four-bed home on plot of more than five acres, with two-bed barn annexe

By David Seymour
Published 29th Oct 2024, 13:57 BST
Updated 29th Oct 2024, 14:09 BST
​This week’s Star Property is a four-bedroom home set in grounds of more than five acres, that includes a two-bedroom barn annexe among its features.

Brayford House is situated in East Keal, near Spilsby.

The property dates from the Georgian era, with Victorian and modern additions.

To the ground floor, it comprises: a hallway, with a coat store and cloakroom off; a living room; a dining room; a lounge; a study; a drinks room/office space; a dining kitchen, leading to a patio space with bar, via bifold doors; a laundry room; and, to the rear, opening out onto the driveway, a boot room.

Upstairs, there is a gallery landing, the four bedrooms (one with an en suite shower room), a family bathroom, and a store.

The two bedroom barn annexe includes an office/reception space, a mezzanine-level lounge, a kitchen, and a shower room.

Outside, features include: double electric vehicle gates, sweeping lawns, a range of fruit trees, hidden and walled seating spaces, a pond, and a garage and workshop space.

Brayford House is on the market for £965,000. Enquiries to Robert Bell & Company, of Horncastle, on 01507 522222.

Brayford House, East Keal.

1. Brayford House, East Keal

Brayford House, East Keal. Photo: Contributor

The lounge.

2. Brayford House, East Keal

The lounge. Photo: Contributor

The living room.

3. Brayford House, East Keal

The living room. Photo: Contributor

The kitchen.

4. Brayford House, East Keal

The kitchen. Photo: Contributor

Related topics:VictorianGeorgian
