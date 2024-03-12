The property in Drummond Road, Skegness.The property in Drummond Road, Skegness.
The property in Drummond Road, Skegness.

STAR PROPERTY: Four-bed Lincolnshire home that stretches to the beach and counts a turret window among its features

This week’s Star Property is an impressive four-bedroom home on the Lincolnshire coast that includes a turret window among its striking features.
By David Seymour
Published 12th Mar 2024, 15:56 GMT
Updated 12th Mar 2024, 16:07 GMT

The characterful property is situated in Drummond Road, Skegness.

Based on grounds of more than one acre that extend to the beach, it counts the historic Seacroft Golf Club and the Gibraltar Point National Nature Reserve​ as nearby amenities.

To the ground-floor, it comprises: entrance hall, WC, snug, dining room, conservatory, drawing room, breakfast kitchen, pantry, utility room, store, and sun lounge, connecting to the triple-garage.

Upstairs, the four bedrooms are located, one of which has an en suite bathroom. Three of the bedrooms have full or partial sea views, while the fourth has the feature turret window offering wide, rooftop views.

The floor is also home to a bathroom and a shower room.

Other features include a courtyard-style garden, a workshop, a raised terrace, two ponds, and, at the bottom of the garden, steps leading to an elevated area with panoramic views across The Wash.

The home is on the market for £650,000. Enquiries to Newton Fallowell, of Skegness, on 01754 766061.

The entrance hall.

1. Drummond Road, Skegness

The entrance hall. Photo: Contributor

The drawing room.

2. Drummond Road, Skegness

The drawing room. Photo: Contributor

The dining room.

3. Drummond Road, Skegness

The dining room. Photo: Contributor

The breakfast kitchen.

4. Drummond Road, Skegness

The breakfast kitchen. Photo: Contributor

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Lincolnshire