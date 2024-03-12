STAR PROPERTY: Four-bed Lincolnshire home that stretches to the beach and counts a turret window among its features

The characterful property is situated in Drummond Road, Skegness.

Based on grounds of more than one acre that extend to the beach, it counts the historic Seacroft Golf Club and the Gibraltar Point National Nature Reserve​ as nearby amenities.

To the ground-floor, it comprises: entrance hall, WC, snug, dining room, conservatory, drawing room, breakfast kitchen, pantry, utility room, store, and sun lounge, connecting to the triple-garage.

Upstairs, the four bedrooms are located, one of which has an en suite bathroom. Three of the bedrooms have full or partial sea views, while the fourth has the feature turret window offering wide, rooftop views.

The floor is also home to a bathroom and a shower room.

Other features include a courtyard-style garden, a workshop, a raised terrace, two ponds, and, at the bottom of the garden, steps leading to an elevated area with panoramic views across The Wash.

The home is on the market for £650,000. Enquiries to Newton Fallowell, of Skegness, on 01754 766061.

