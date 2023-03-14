STAR PROPERTY: Four bedroom family home with 37ft living, kitchen and dining area for sale in Lincolnshire

This week’s Star Property is an immaculately presented family home which includes a 37ft living, kitchen and dining area among its features.

The four bedroom property is located in The Hurn, Billingborough.

An extensive refurbishment has brought about such benefits as new central heating, significant insulation and re-wiring.

At the heart of the property is the 37ft living, kitchen and dining area, which features underfloor heating to the tiled sections and two sets of bi-fold doors (one opening to the garden, the other to the internal courtyard).

The kitchen, itself, has been recently fitted with an extensive range of units, double bowl china sink, integrated appliances and quartz worktops.

The rest of the ground-floor comprises: a snug with fireplace and wood burner, an office, a utility room, a WC, a double bedroom and a shower room. Upstairs, there are the other three bedrooms, with principal en suite, and a family bathroom.

Outside, there is parking and garaging, an office/gym room, and a garden with patio, pond, raised beds, and lawn.

The home is on the market with a guide price of £625,000. Enquiries to Savills of Stamford on 01780 484696.

1 . The Hurn, Billingborough The snug. Photo: Contributor

2 . The Hurn, Billingborough The kitchen. Photo: Contributor

3 . The Hurn, Billingborough A closer look at the kitchen. Photo: Contributor

4 . The Hurn, Billingborough The dining area. Photo: Contributor