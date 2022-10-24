STAR PROPERTY: Four-bedroom home in Lincolnshire, built by the developer for his daughter, with historic property for a neighbour

Oak Lodge is based in the exclusive Seedlands Close development, Boston, off Spilsby Road. The 20-year-old property was designed and built by the developer for his daughter.

Occupying a desirable plot it faces an attractive, private green – an area which once formed part of the grounds of Burton Hall (the Elizabethan manor house stands opposite the home and helped inspire its striking stone windows).

The home enjoys the largest plot on the development. As such, it has a large block paved driveway with double wrought-iron gates providing ample parking for 10 or more vehicles, as well as a detached double garage with electrically operated doors.

In addition to the four double bedrooms (two of which have en suite facilities), features include: three reception rooms, an open-plan 'living kitchen', with areas that easily flow into each-other for cooking, dining and relaxing in the sun-room, a porcelain patio, a fitted gazebo, and a painted summerhouse.

It is on the market for £625,000 through Fairweather Estate Agents. Enquiries to 01205 336122.

