Church Barn, Aunsby.Church Barn, Aunsby.
Church Barn, Aunsby.

STAR PROPERTY: Free-flowing home in Lincolnshire made from open-fronted barn

This Star Property is an attractive three-four bedroom, single-storey barn conversion, built around a secluded courtyard garden.
By David Seymour
Published 18th Jul 2023, 13:15 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 13:25 BST

​Church Barn is located in Aunsby near Sleaford.

Originally an open-fronted barn, the home was transformed into the free-flowing property it is today about 20 years ago.

As a link to the past, the original supports – two metal columns – feature as part of a run of glazing and French doors that lead onto the courtyard.

The home comprises: an entrance hall, a lounge/dining room with vaulted ceilings and roof timbers, a kitchen/dining room, a library, three double bedrooms (one of which has en suite facilities), a study (or fourth bedroom), a shower room, a utility room, WC and cloakroom, and an integral, oversized, single garage with timber doors.

Recent work at the home includes replacing the boiler and adding a boiling water tap to the kitchen.

Outside, features include raised beds with new stone walls, a herb garden, a new woodshed for logs for the stove, and exterior lighting.

Church Barn is priced at £675,000. Enquiries to Fine & Country on 01522 287008.

The front door.

The entrance hall.

The lounge/dining room.

The original supports in place.

